Genevieve "Ginny" R. Raihl, 57, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Roberta (Lewis) and Wilbur Yoder.
Her family remembers her as a quintessential mother and grandmother. She had a tender heart, and her world revolved around taking care of her children. When she earned the title of "Nanny", her grandbabies were her pride, joy, and greatest loves of her life. Ginny was hardworking and continued to do everything she could to provide for her family.
Her love will live on in her husband Michael; children, Dee Wood, husband of Jenitza, Eric Wood, Tara Wood, Samantha Raihl, fiancée of Clayton Stutler, Jr., and Mikey Raihl, all of Lancaster; the grandbabies who held her heart, Kailyn, X'athan, Jennavisia, Keyon, Saxon, Ayden, Lokie, Layla, Temari, and Onyx; siblings, Paula Boring, Joe Scott, and Paul Scott, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her grandmother, Jennie Lewis; an aunt, Pat Rishell, and her cousin, Sherrie Eckman.
The family welcomes guests to a viewing on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2-4 PM, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Ginny's life will follow at 4 PM. Memorial contributions in Ginny's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org or contributions to her funeral may be made directly to the funeral home.
