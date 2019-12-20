Genevieve Draude Krause Riccio, Jenny, was born in 1939 to Carl H. Draude, Sr. and Mabel J. Hegener Draude. She grew up on the 500 block Poplar St. in Cabbage Hill and attended St. Joseph's Church and grade school. She then rode the Hillboat to Lancaster Catholic where she achieved her ambition of becoming head cheerleader. Jenny married Robert Krause on September 5,1959. Together, they raised 3 children while living on Jamaica Road. They were part of a wonderful neighborhood, many of whom are still friends today.
Jenny graduated from Millersville University with her Bachelor's Degree in Education, and she substitute taught for the School District of Lancaster until age 75.
Jenny was devout in her faith, an active member of St. Anthony's parish for over 30 years, participating in all social and Eucharistic events. Jenny was so full of life, her beaming presence was felt by all those who met her. She found joy in everyone and everything that surrounded her. Any hour was happy hour for Jenny, a spontaneous spirit always seeking an adventure. Her bright blue eyes and radiant smile were shared with family and friends on numerous hikes, vacations, downtown Lancaster City walks, time spent baking, card games and tennis matches. A fierce competitor, chasing down the ball in the backcourt was her game. While with her husband, Jenny fell ill playing (and winning) one of their favorite games, duplicate bridge at Maple Grove.
Jenny's children are, Pamela Heisey (Jeff), Jeffrey R. Krause (Cindi) and Thomas Krause (Marsha). Her grandchildren are Adam Dommel (Julie), Zachary Krause (Anna), Taylor Krause (Brandon), & Austin Krause (Juliann). Her great-grandchildren are Isabelle, Caroline, Lucas, and Adam, Jr. Her siblings are Geraldine L. Meiskey (Jay), and Josephine A. Kingree. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John E. Draude, Carl H. Draude, Jr. and Eugene F. Draude (Peg) and her sister Rosemarie Laukhuff. Jenny married Jim Riccio on November 18, 2016. They shared 3 wonderful years together traveling, dancing, playing bridge and holding hands.
Friends will be received tomorrow Saturday, December 21st from 10AM-11AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, Pa 17603, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where her husband Bob is buried. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jenny's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 412, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
