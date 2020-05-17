Genevieve C. Winiarski, MD, 80, of Landisville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Conestoga View in Lancaster, PA. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta (Peltz) Winiarski.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Hunter College and then a Master's degree in Physiology from Columbia University, and her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Pennsylvania. A general surgeon by training, Dr. Winiarski most enjoyed working in Emergency Medicine and spent a career managing people's urgent and emergent medical issues. In 1981, she began working in the Emergency Room at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster, PA where she worked for more than 20 years.
She was a mentor to high school and college students who rotated through the Emergency Department, inspiring many to a career in medicine. A warm and compassionate physician with a confident and gentle bedside manner, she was an example to all those who worked with her.
Genevieve was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She had many hobbies including knitting, jigsaw puzzles, scrapbooking, gardening, and any craft she could get her hands on. She was an amazing mother and friend and will be missed by many.
Surviving is her daughter, Genevieve "Genie" Veneski, and her granddaughter, Isabella Burns.
A Graveside Service will take place at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service that will be held at a later date.
