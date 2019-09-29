Genevieve A. Malone, 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 25, 2019.
Born in Dunmore, PA, Genevieve was the daughter of the late Carmen Salvatore and Providenza (Campisi) Gatto. She was married to the late Benjamin D. Malone for 50 years prior to his death in 2001.
A high school graduate, Genevieve was employed as a supervisor at S.E. Nichols Department Store for 27 years, and was also a machine operator at Brooks Mfg., Old Forge, PA for 13 years, and was employed part time at J.C. Penney, Umbrella Factory, Hagers, and Polar Katz.
Genevieve was a devout Catholic and member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she also served as coordinator of the bereavement committee, past president, vice president, and treasurer of St. Anthony Senior Citizen Group, and St. Anthony Altar-Rosary Society.
She was also a member of the AFSA (Air Force Sergeants Assoc.) Auxiliary, American Legion Post 34, AARP, High Beamers, and was past president of American Postal Workers Union Auxiliary.
Genevieve loved to cook, especially sharing her special dishes with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bingo, photography, and scrapbooking.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Malone of Lancaster; grandchildren: Jeffrey Schwanger, Amber Rhoads, Melissa Malone-Saunders, Benjamin Malone, III, and Timothy Malone; great-grandchildren: Kyrrah, Nathaniel, Lilli, Rosalie, Cayden, Harper, Croix, and Jaxson; and brother: Ernest J. Gatto, Sr. of Dunmore. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sons: Benjamin, Timothy, & Carmen; grandson: Kody Scruton; and siblings: Joseph, Francis, Vincent, Louis, John, Samuel, Anthony, Rose, & Grace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Daniel O'Brien as Celebrant. Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA, and Monday morning from 9-10 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, on Monday at 12:30 PM.
Flowers will be received or contributions in Genevieve's memory may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 Attn: Advancement Office.
