Gene S. Wentling, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 24, 2020, at her residence at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster. Gene was born in Reading, PA to the late Max J. and Ida C. (Seiberling) Weida. She graduated from Reading High School in 1940 and West Chester State Teachers College (West Chester University) in 1944. She was an elementary school teacher in the Reading School District for 8 years before moving to Lancaster in 1953, when her husband Walter J. Wentling, became manager of the Crystal Rock Beverage Company, which was founded by his father, David J. Wentling, in Reading. This later became the Seven-Up Bottling Company of Lancaster.
Gene was involved with her young children's activities as a Cub Scout den mother and in the Nathan C. Schaeffer Elementary School PTA, where she later taught kindergarten for several years. She also served as a teacher for the Lancaster School District including second grade at the Hamilton School. In 1970 she started teaching for the Special Pupil Services in Lititz, and later for the Gifted Program of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit. She retired from teaching in 1979. After retirement, Gene stayed active with friends in several bridge clubs as well as traveling with her husband and spending time with her family.
Gene was a member of the National and Pennsylvania Education Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She was also a long-time member of the Lancaster Women's Club. As an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, she did volunteer work for the food bank, hosted Bible study groups, and supported other parish ministries. She also did volunteer work for the United Way, Meals on Wheels, the Lancaster County Blind Association (now VisionCorps), and for CONTACT Lancaster Helpline, receiving her pin for 500 service hours in 1989. A life-long lover of music, she served on the Women's Lancaster Symphony Association Board, and maintained her annual subscription to the symphony until 2012. She and her late husband enjoyed working at the Sertoma Chicken Barbecue for many years.
Gene is survived by her three children, sons, James W. Wentling (Anne) in Merion, PA, and John D. Wentling (Susan) of Landisville and a daughter, Anne L. Wentling (David Steele) of Wyndmoor, PA, as well as 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 46 years, Walter J. Wentling, who passed away in 1995.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, at St. John Newmann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA with Fr. Dan Powell as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bausman. The family will greet friends prior to the Mass starting at 10:00 AM. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Gene's memory may be made to The Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
