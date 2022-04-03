Gene N. (Bud) Snyder, 91, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on March 31, 2022 surrounded by family. Bud was born in Kinderhook, PA to the late Nathaniel E. and Kathryn D. (Billet) Snyder. Bud was married for 71 years to Arlene E. (Ritzman) Snyder. Bud retired from Armstrong World Industries Lancaster Floor Plant after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia, PA. Bud was an avid gardener and farmed almost his entire life, beginning at home with his dad planting and harvesting tobacco, straw and hay. After he was married, he had his own garden with a huge variety of vegetables from asparagus to watermelons. His pride and joy was his John Deere 1946 LA, which he had restored after he quit farming. Bud and Arlene enjoyed traveling and visited 48 states on many memorable trips and cruises.
Bud is survived by his wife Arlene and 2 children: Dennis G. (Ruthann) Snyder, Columbia, and Barbara L. (Gerald) Laukhuff, Mount Joy. He had 3 granddaughters: Kirsten Herr, Lancaster, Megan Laukhuff, Columbia, and Christa Sliger, Columbia along with 8 great grandchildren: Dakota, Noah, Isabelle, Jasenya, Caiden, Cora, Chase, and Charlotte; and his feline buddy Bella. Bud is also survived by 2 sisters: Ruth Ellen Cope, Bethel, and Lois (Kenneth) Newcomer, Lancaster. He was predeceased by 1 stillborn son, and 2 sisters: Lyle Siegrist, and his twin June Divet.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Silver Springs Cemetery immediately following the service. Dress is casual. Please omit flowers. If you would like to remember Bud, a donation to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. Tenth St., Columbia; Compassionate Care Hospice, 3550 Paxton St., Harrisburg, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
