Gene Miller, 77, of Mount Joy passed away at home on Friday, August 11, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Dorothy (Stump) and John R. Miller. He was the beloved husband to Cheryl (Haas) with whom he celebrated over 56 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement Gene worked as a machinist for ITT Valve. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed his scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. He especially loved going to his grandsons' ball games as they were growing up. He was their #1 fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Chris (Kelly) of Lancaster; his grandsons; Jeremy and Nathan; his siblings: Dorothy Wittlinger, John Miller and Paul Miller as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Priest Novack and two brothers, Chester Priest and Leroy Miller (Tony).
Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
