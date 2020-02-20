Gene L. Parmer, 92, of East Earl, formerly of Terre Hill, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens, following a brief illness.
Born in Bowmans-ville, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Ruth M. (Steffy) Parmer. Gene worked for his father as a mason. He enjoyed fishing and attending car races.
He was preceded in death by two sisters: Kathleen Hall and Belva Fralick.
The funeral will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Eckenroth's on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.
