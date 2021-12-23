Gene L. Brubaker, 74, of Petersburg and formerly of Lancaster County, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at home. He was born in Ephrata to the late Amon and Nora (Stauffer) Brubaker. Along with his beloved wife, Donna (Frey) Brubaker of 54 years, he is survived by daughters: Michelle (Ted) Edwards of Boalsburg, and Ashley Brubaker of Petersburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Riley Edwards; five siblings, Gloria (Roy) Kunkle, Kurtis (LuAnn) Brubaker, Randall (Ann Marie) Brubaker, and Anita (Dan) Ellenberger.
He was a 1965 Graduate of Garden Spot High School. He retired from New Holland Ag. after 30+ years, as a skilled machinist and started his own business.
He delivered for Huntingdon County Meals on Wheels for 12 years and served on the Board. He loved canoeing, kayaking, working on his hobbies and was an avid reader. He had faith in Jesus Christ. He was always willing to help people, always worked hard, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Memorial service to be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Meals on Wheels, Huntingdon, PA, 508 Mifflin St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
