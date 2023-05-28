Gene K. Reisinger, 93, of Dallastown, waited two months before finally joining his beloved wife of 69 years, Louise (Souders) Reisinger in Heaven on Friday, May 19, 2023. Mr. Reisinger was born in York on November 6, 1929 and was the son of the late Llewelyn and Jessie (Burns) Reisinger.
Gene was a 1948 graduate of the Red Lion High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Following his discharge from the Army, he began working for Caterpillar Tractor Company as a material handler, eventually retiring from inventory control after 34 years of service.
He was a longtime member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown and was also a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605. He was an avid bowler in the Senior bowling league and was a member of the Caterpillar Retirees Club. His family and friends are thrilled that he now has access to millions of catalogs, ordering all the tools and gadgets he wants.
He is survived by his two children, Jeff Reisinger and his wife Tammy, of York and Karen Senkowski and her husband Walt, of Lancaster; he is also survived by six grandchildren, Chelsey Reisinger and her fiancé Alberto, Hunter Reisinger, Jennifer Smith and her husband Chris, Andrew Senkowski and his wife Acacia, Luke Senkowski and his wife Andie, and Paul Senkowski and his wife Theresa; as well as four great-grandchildren, Hadley, Will, Brooks and Ainsley.
Please join Gene's family and friends at a graveside service on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Heiland View Cemetery, Red Lion, with the Rev. Dave Stough officiating. Following the service, light refreshments will be served at the pavilion adjacent the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's name can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.
To share condolences please visit: www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.