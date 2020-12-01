Gene "Heavy" Goshert, 74, died unexpectedly, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Andrew) Goshert, and they celebrated 42 years of marriage this past August. Born in Denver, he was the son of the late Allen and Verna W. (Gerhart) Goshert. "Heavy" as he was affectionately known was a car salesman and truck driver for various companies in Lancaster County. He enjoyed fresh water fishing and was an avid reader.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Trisha Goshert, Manheim, Michelle wife of Terry Reagan of Shippensburg, Teresa Scotten, and Laura Bryan, both of Ephrata; a son, Douglas husband of Melinda Goshert, New Holland; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 6:30 PM until the time of the service. COVID 19 Guidelines will be followed.
Contributions in "Heavy's" memory may be sent to the Buch Funeral Home, to help defray funeral expenses. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
