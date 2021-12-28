Gene Hackman, 92, of Lititz passed away at home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late John and Mary High Hackman. A farmer most of his life, Gene also had an egg route on the Main Line in his earlier years. He enjoyed grafting trees.
Surviving is a son, Richard Hackman of Lititz.
There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Private interment in Zeltenreich UCC Cemetery, New Holland. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
