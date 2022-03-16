Gene G. Swords, 93, of Brethren Village in Lititz, left us on Sunday, March 13, 2022 to join the heavenly choir in eternity. Born in Silver Springs on October 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Willard G. and Eva (Nolt) Swords Gingrich. He celebrated 72 years of marriage with the love of his life, Barbara (Bowman) Swords on August 26, 2021. Together they created a home for 7 children and were blessed with 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Performing music played an important role in every phase of Gene's life until he was silenced by a stroke in 2006. He graduated from East Donegal High School in 1946 where he sang in the choirs, high school quartet and played the trombone. At Elizabethtown College he sang in the choirs and college quartet. The members of the quartet remained special friends throughout his life. He graduated with a BS degree in Elementary Ed in 1951. In 1959, he earned an Ed. M degree from Temple University with a major in Education Administration and Curriculum.
Gene taught 4th grade in Eastern York County School District for 4 years. He was then employed by the Lampeter Strasburg School District for the next 36 years as a 6th grade Teacher, Elementary Principal at Strasburg, and Curriculum Coordinator K-12. Gene loved his life as an educator and served as president of every education association in which he had a membership. He also served on many committees to evaluate schools, colleges, and state and federal programs.
A lifelong member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren, Gene faithfully served his Lord as a teacher, deacon, moderator and director of choirs. He loved his church and continued to attend until it was physically impossible. When he was 17, he became one of the Seagoing Cowboys that tended to 800 horses that were shipped to Czechoslovakia. This was a part of the Church of the Brethren Heifer Project (now Heifer International) in coordination with the Marshall Plan to replenish farm animals in post-WWII countries. This was a significant event in his life.
In 1963, Gene was invited to join the Lancaster Opera Workshop. He sang over 20 roles and was in the chorus for the next 43 years. Through this association, he and Barbara were invited to travel to Russia and other European countries to sing in churches and concert halls. He also sang with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
His interests were many and varied. He had an eye for photography, enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Camping with the family was a joy, especially at Camp Swatara where he and Barbara met in 1948. They travelled all over the United States with dear friends. Every summer the family spent a week at the bay where he taught his children and grandchildren how to fish and water ski. Years were spent gathering his genealogy and updating it. For many years, he continued to sing with friends in the Fairmount Four Quartet. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. The past 4 years were spent in skilled nursing care at Brethren Village where he was able to devote long hours on his computer. We thank the staff for enabling him to pursue this important activity and for their loving care.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by 7 children: Theodore (Donna Martin), Richard (Catherine Castner), Joanne (Siang Hua Wang), Jeanine (Marlin Houff), Robert (Elaine Zimmerman), Jeanette (Robert Beisel) and Judy (Mark Miller); 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Anita Hess and brother-in-law Paul Bowman (Verna Hendersen). He was preceded in death by a beloved grandson, Brian Gene Swords, and sister-in-law Patti Kelly.
A Service of Celebration of Gene's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 until the time of service.
"I will sing to the Lord as long as I live." Psalms 104. Please omit flowers. If you wish, a donation in Gene's memory to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village would be appreciated by the family. Mail to: Brethren Village Retirement Community, Attn: Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543. Mark "Good Samaritan Fund" on the memo line. Or donate online at www.bv.org/giving. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
