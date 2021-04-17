Gene E. Shiffer, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz.
He was the son of the late Howard and Minnie Shiffer and was the husband of the late Maria Shiffer who passed way in 2016.
Gene was a self-employed flooring installer and former owner of the Block House Restaurant, Blue Ball. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member of the Ephrata Amvets Post #136, where he held many positions from president to trustee.
Gene is survived by a stepdaughter, Michelle, wife of Scott Innes; a step granddaughter, Amber, wife of Andrew Hileman all of TX; two nephews, Byron, husband of Elaine Shiffer of Lancaster, Alan, husband of Sheryl Shiffer of Kutztown; two great nieces, Misty, wife of Curt Kroesen and Jodee, wife of Jeff Bratton.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Shiffer; a sister-in-law, Marian Shiffer; a sister, Betty Burd; a brother-in-law, Charles Burd and a niece Sandi McCardle.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 5 pm, at the Ephrata Amvets Post #136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
If desired or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's memory may be made to Stradling Funeral Home, PO Box 92, Ephrata, PA 17522 to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.