Gene C. Eisenberger, 66, of Lancaster, entered into his Heavenly home on Friday, August 6, 2021. Born in Lancaster, Gene was the son of the late Roy W. Eisenberger and Esther M. Eisenberger (Rynier). He was a loving and devoted husband of 46 years to Debra L. Eisenberger (Wiker). Gene was a dedicated father and will forever be remembered and admired by his two sons: Travis Eisenberger of Lancaster and Matthew Eisenberger, married to Jennifer Eisenberger (Irmen), of Quarryville. "Pops" will be deeply missed by his three grandchildren, Landon, Peyton, and Cameron Eisenberger. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis A. Wojtusik (Eisenberger), niece Nicole Hettiger (Wojtusik), and nephew Michael Wojtusik, in addition to a great nephew and niece.
Gene was best known by his friends and colleagues for his extensive knowledge and interest in the construction field; a profession that he was dedicated to throughout his entire career. After spending 15 years with Andrew's Excavating, and another 16 years with H.L Wiker & Sons, he became the owner of Wiker Paving, Inc. in 2005. Throughout each of those ventures, Gene made life-long friendships that he greatly valued.
Gene will be remembered for his dedication to hard work, wisdom, ability to problem solve, and his mentorship. He was passionate about his beliefs and genuine in his actions. He was a collector of many things, loved gardening, antiques, sports (go Phillies!), hunting, dogs, and the outdoors. He loved to learn and was a wealth of knowledge on any subject, especially history. Most of all, Gene was a provider. He loved his family - his wife, children, and grandchildren - and worked until his dying day to give them the best life possible. Though the void he leaves behind will be impossible to fill, his influence and legacy live on in those lucky enough to have known him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Gene's life will be celebrated on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home at 3PM, with a time for visitation from 2:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince Street, Lancaster, PA. 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644