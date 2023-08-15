Gene C. "Butch" Douglas, Jr., 72, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Gene C. and Emma V. Lewis Douglas.
Butch was the owner of Douglas Brothers Excavating for over 40 years. He was a member of the VFW Red Rose Memorial Post #2435 and the American Legion Post #372. Butch enjoyed going to the cabin on the river and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by one son: Austin M. (Cheyene) Douglas. One grandson: Colton R. Douglas. His canine, Wyatt. Two sisters: Debra A. (Bela) Elek and Sherry L. (Jennifer Eck) Douglas. One sister-in-law: Janean L. Douglas. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Greg Douglas.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »