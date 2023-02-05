Gene B. Sprenkle, 97 of Lancaster, passed away January 29, 2023. She was born in York to the late Jacob and Bertha Bose in 1925.
Gene spent over 30 years serving as a cashier in the cafeteria of Penn Manor High School. Outside of her career she was a member of two separate pinochle clubs, a bowling league and was a former member of the Millersville Women's club. Gene enjoyed patchwork puzzles and the family cats. She was dedicated to her family and was always there to support and care for them. She was a great wife and mother. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her.
Left to treasure her memory is her daughter, Donna Meikrantz and her husband Ronald of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in her passing by her husband William F. Sprenkle; her son Rodney W. Sprenkle; and four siblings.
To honor Gene's wishes, a private burial was held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Greenmount Cemetery in York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com