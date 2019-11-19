Gene B. "Bernie" Weiksner, 88, passed away at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Home on November 15, 2019. He was a 62 year resident of East Petersburg prior to moving to Mount Hope. Bernie was born in Altoona, PA to the late James F., Sr. & Pauline Weiksner. He was the loving husband of Pauline Weiksner who passed away December 30, 2018. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Weiksner, Jr. and Donald Weiksner. Bernie is survived by his children, Stephen, husband of Nada Weiksner of Marietta, Sheryl, wife of Carl Gehman of Ronks; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman from 1951-1955 and was a Korean War Veteran having served on the U.S.S. Philippine Sea and at the Naval Communications Station on the Island of Guam. Bernie retired from Federal Mogul in 1993 after 19 years as a Production Scheduler. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville and the East Petersburg Fire Company.
After retirement Bernie spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren, cheering them on at sporting events, dance recitals and concerts. He loved to build things with them from model cars to bird houses, take them to the pool and spend vacations at Bethany Beach jumping waves with them. The birds and stray cats never went hungry at their house. Bernie loved football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A graveside committal will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where Bernie will be laid to rest with his wife Polly. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 247 Main St., Landisville, PA 17538. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lancaster Meals on Wheels, 1085 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.