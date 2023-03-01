Gaynell L. "Lewis" Spruill, 74, of East Earl, departed his earthly life on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in Warrenton, NC, he was the son of the late Van Davis Williams Sr. and Queen Esther (Spruill) Green.
Lewis was educated in the Warren County School System, after which he relocated to Newark, NJ, where he met and married his beloved wife, Barbara Thornton, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage this past November. They were the loving parents to one daughter, Stacie Spruill, and an adopted son, Raymond Muniz.
For over 30 years, Lewis was employed at the Newark Housing Authority as a Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor, retiring in 2001 after 32 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed watching wrestling and MSNBC, gardening, and making homemade wine, but his greatest loves were his family and fishing. He was a lifelong member of Coley Springs Baptist Church of Warrenton, NC.
Along with his wife, daughter and son, Lewis leaves behind to cherish his memories a granddaughter, Dominique Spruill, and a great-granddaughter, Denae McCall. Also surviving are brothers Larry Green (Mary), William Green (Wynee), and Van Williams, Jr., (Valerie); sisters Joyce Harrison (Norman), Vera West, Wanda Carter, and Lucy Fields (Lawrence); one uncle, John Thomas (Juanita); and two great-aunts, Dorothy Tillman and Naomi Blue. Additionally, he will be sadly missed by his side-kick brother-in-law Raymond Thomas-they literally spoke with each other every single day-and the 3 Musketeers of PA, Brad, Jim and Denny, his buddies in crime, and Mr. Earl. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Nathaniel Green, brothers, Reuben, Lawrence, Samuel, Milton, Otis and Willie Green, and Larry Williams, and a sister, Sarah Richardson.
Lewis will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603, where a viewing will take place beginning at 9:30 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lewis' memory may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com