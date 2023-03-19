Gayle D. Eckert, 68, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to Ruth (Zimmerman) Eckert, of Ephrata, and the late Richard S. Eckert.
Gayle owned the storefront, India Moon Boutique, at Green Dragon. She had an eclectic, caring personality and loved to have fun. She also enjoyed collecting antiques.
In addition to her mother, Gayle is survived by two brothers, Charles R., husband of Joanne (Sweigart) Eckert of Lititz, Scott R. Eckert of Fairplay, CO; a nephew; three nieces, and five great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by twin sisters, Judy and Joan Eckert and a brother, James L. Eckert.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:00 AM, at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Interment will be private in Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to House of His Creation, 301 N. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.