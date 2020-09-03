Gary W. Ghee, 78, of Leola entered into rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home after a valiant 37-year battle with heart disease.
Born in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry Ghee and Virginia Ghee. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila Warren Ghee. They were married 56 years filled with love and laughter.
Gary is also survived by two children, Cynthia Ann wife of Brian M. Boyer, Ephrata and Matthew Alan Ghee, Leola; 2 grandchildren, Sophia Ghee, Leola and Cole Boyer, Ephrata; a brother, Charles W. Ghee, Lancaster. A brother, Thomas preceded him in death.
Gary was a lifelong sports fan and coached youth baseball and basketball for many years. He loved the Phillies and the Eagles. Even his grandson Cole, a ferocious Steelers fan, could not persuade his Papa to cheer for any other teams.
Gary was a proud Air Force veteran. He spent most of his professional career in sales in the aluminum industry. He retired from Schwanger Oil several years ago to spend more time with his wife.
Gary will be remembered as devoted husband and a loving father. His biggest joy was his 2 glorious grandchildren.His love and attention to Sophia and Cole was unlimited.
If you would ask anyone who knew Gary what he was like, most answers would be that Gary was kind. He believed that being kind to one another and loving each other was the answer. The answer to everything.
Please keep being kind to each other to honor Gary and to pay tribute to the wonderful, extraordinary life he led. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Furman's -- Leola
