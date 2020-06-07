It is with great sadness we share the passing, after an extended illness, of Gary W. "Buck" Welsh, 61, of Lancaster, PA on Thursday, May 28. Born in Montgomery County, MD, Gary was the son of the late James E. "Buddy" and Emilie Ann Geisbert Welsh. During his youth the family moved to the Welsh Ponderosa Farm in East Berlin. Gary lived in East Berlin until moving to Lancaster in '95.
Gary, an active member of the York County 4-H, received numerous awards on both the local and national level and was responsible for starting the York County automotive program. He graduated from York Vo-Tech automotive in 1977 after which he continued to hone his skills in automotive and diesel repair.
Gary worked as a master diesel mechanic at many places including Frock Brothers, Sheets Truck Service, Henry E. Martin & Sons, Five Star International, PA Truck and Turkey Hill Dairy. During his early years he also owned his own company, Buck's Truck Repair, with the questionable slogan "No rides except…." As an avid motorcycle rider, he would ride unless there was snow on the ground. To the chagrin of his wife, he was a bargain hunter and collector of many things including lawn and garden equipment. In his spare time, he could be found at charity auctions and made it a point to attend the annual Hospice Labor Day Auction. There were very rare times you would see him without his faithful companion little brown dog as they loved to make their rounds in the neighborhood and go for drives.
Gary was a loyal friend who spent his life passing along his vast mechanical knowledge and lending an ear to everyone with the good fortune to know him. He put the true meaning into paying forward and never gave a second thought to helping a neighbor or friend.
Gary was a loving husband, son-in-law, and caring father. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa "Teri" Lehigh-Welsh, his two daughters: Cathy Wilkes and Billy Jo Warner; and his four grandchildren: Brandy Fink, Austin Williams, Morgan Warner, and Trenton Wilkes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time, to be announced.
Donations in his honor may be made to: Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
A living tribute »