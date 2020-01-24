Gary W. Breniser, Sr., 73, of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Margaretta J. Rose Breniser. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ, son of the late Harold M. and Ruth Ann Brit Michaels.
Gary was a foundry worker for Buck Iron Company for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of the YMCA, Lancaster and enjoyed playing the lottery, traveling, (including cruises), the Minnesota Vikings, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he loved his best friend, Cinnamon.
Surviving are his children: Veronica L. Breniser, (companion of Abel); Michael J. (Kelly L.) Breniser; Gary W. (Yvonne L.) Breniser, Jr.; and Christopher L. Breniser. Fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Four step sons and one step daughter. One brother: Harry "Skip" Breniser. He was preceded in death by three brothers.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital and Hospice and Community Care for the kindness and care shown to them.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
