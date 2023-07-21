Gary Thomas Matthew was born on December 21, 1939 to Charles F. And Jeane D. Matthew in Lebanon, PA where he resided his entire life. Gary passed away unexpectedly at his home, Stone House, on July 14, 2023. He was 83 years old.
Gary attended Henry Houck Elementary and Lebanon Junior High. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960's as a mechanic. He was a land developer and a self-educated, professionally licensed surveyor. He was the proud owner of Matthew and Hockley Associates, Ltd. from 1969 to 2023, retiring in January.
Gary was the loving husband of Lucinda A. Matthew. He became an "instant Dad" to Lyda, Fred, and Jeremy Mertz when he married Cindy in 1976. Gary cherished his family, including his pets. He was happy to spoil Shadow, Tie, and Quinn just like he did his entire family. Gary was a truly selfless man who loved his family, friends, and community fiercely. He was incredibly kind, generous, dependable, humble, and witty. He was a man of commitment and honor.
Gary was a community leader and philanthropist. He supported many charitable causes and was proud to host fundraisers at his home. He served on numerous boards, most recently The Lebanon Water Authority. He was a member of many local clubs, including The Elks and The Steitz Club, where he formerly served as president.
As a younger man, Gary enjoyed bowling, cards, pool, fishing, and golf. He was an avid traveler who enjoyed destinations near and far with his wife, family, and friends. Some of his favorite trips included an elopement to Las Vegas, golfing in Hilton Head, family beach vacations, whitewater rafting in Costa Rica, Final Four trips, and rest and relaxation in the Dominican Republic. Gary was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and was lucky enough to see them play in the World Series. His fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles was well known and he held Eagles season tickets for many years. Gary enjoyed watching all types of sports on television. In later years he upped the ante on his love of horse racing and became an owner, cheering on his own horses at the track.
Gary was predeceased by his parents; a niece, Allison J. Matthew; a nephew, James L. Matthew II; and sister-in-law, Elaine Matthew. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by brother James L. Matthew; stepchildren Lyda A. McCarty wife of Dennis, Albert F. Mertz III, and Jeremy R. Mertz, husband of Heidi; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a large network of extended family and friends.
Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Gary's viewing and funeral services at Rohland Funeral Home located at 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. A viewing will occur on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will occur on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. An interment service will occur at Grand View Memorial Park, 500 N Weber St., Lebanon, PA, 17046.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. www.rohlandfh.com