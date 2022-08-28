Gary Stephen Miller, age 80, passed away on August 24, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with melanoma. Born in Sigel, PA to the late Cameron and Lois (Reinsel) Miller, Gary attended Brookville High School where he met the love of his life, Patricia "Patty" Ann Fiscus. They would go on to marry in 1964.
After high school, Gary attended Penn State University, graduating in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. From there he was employed by PPL in Allentown, and, in 1974, moved to Lancaster upon his promotion to Customer Service Manager.
An avid believer in the virtues of honesty, loyalty, leadership and community involvement, Gary was active in Junior Achievement (JA) of Lancaster, serving as its board president from 1985-87. In 1992 he was recognized with the JA award for Outstanding Leadership. He also served as the Lancaster Kiwanis President in 1995, and as the Better Business Bureau of Eastern PA Board Chairman from 1986-1989. In 1992 he traveled to Japan as leader of the Japan Study Trip for PPL.
Gary was a life-long Catholic with a sincerely held faith, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cared deeply about his family and who dedicated his life to making their lives better. Among other activities Gary dedicated himself as Indian Guides leader, a tee ball coach, and a scout master. He was constant encouragement and help for his children, neighbors, and friends, never hesitating to share his time, wisdom and resources with family and friends in need. In his free time Gary loved playing golf, bridge, and cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions. He also loved spending time with his wife and family at Patricia, the beach house he and Patty built in Corolla, NC, and which he named as a tribute to her. Even through his cancer treatments, Gary lovingly performed almost all the maintenance on Patricia himself, often with the help of his sons.
Throughout their 58 years of marriage, Gary and Patty nurtured an ever-growing family: their children, Christine (Miller) Junker (wife of Philip), Jeffrey Miller (husband of Kathy), Stephen Miller and Deborah (Miller) Boone (wife of Jon). He also shared wisdom and playtime with his eleven grandchildren: Matthew and Cecilia Junker; Olivia and Natalie Miller; Hiroko, Mieko and Gary Miller; Michael Murphy, and Hannah, Caitlin, and Jon Boone, Jr. Gary also leaves behind his fond siblings Diane Goddard (wife of Charles), James C. Miller (husband of Nancy) and Douglas Miller (husband of Barbara).
Family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, from 10am-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be held at a later date at All Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aaron's Acres at aaronsacres.org/donate. Aaron's Acres supports children with autism and other disabilities, helping them to live their best lives; a cause for which Gary sincerely cared.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHomes.com