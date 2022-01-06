Gary Sanford Martin, 48, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata to Sanford W. and Mae A. (Showalter) Martin and was the husband of Holly (Reeser) Martin with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Gary was a truck driver and a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1992. He was a hard worker who cherished time spent with his family, especially their trips to Disney. He enjoyed cruising on his Harley, collecting mustangs, going out to eat, and stargazing with his daughter. He also adored his dogs, Diesel, Bear, Baxter and Cubby.
In addition to his wife and parents, Gary is survived by his daughter, Ryleigh G. Martin; two sisters, Lori Anne, wife of Jay Langone, Jenette S., wife of Jeffrey Buch; his niece, Tisha A., wife of Alexander Garman and nephew, Larenzo A. Langone.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:00 AM at the church, with Pastor Carl Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the SPCA of Lancaster County, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.