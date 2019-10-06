Gary S. Miller, 60, of Lancaster died Friday, September 27, 2019, with his sister Melanie and life-long friends: Lisa Rutt, Jason Dickerson and Denise Buckwalter by his side. Gary was the son of the late Tommie L. and Joyce Miller of Berwyn, PA.
In 1977, Gary graduated from Conestoga Senior High School in Berwyn, and went on to attend Bloomsburg University as a theatre major. There he became a member of Beta Sigma Delta fraternity and performed in countless theatrical productions.
Professionally, Gary wore many hats in addition to the theatre. He managed the Chameleon Night Club for over a decade, played percussion and loved performing with Inca Campers, DC and Company and The Willie Marble Xperience. He dedicated 15 years to serving disabled youth as a Job Trainer for the Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13. Gary was an incredible example and inspiration for students he served, as he walked alongside their struggles.
Gary is survived by his brother, Donald Miller of Berwyn; his sister, Melanie Miller of Baltimore, MD, and a niece Danieka King of Philadelphia; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his Lancaster family: Alex and Lisa Rutt, and their sons, Lance and Lucas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Music for Everyone (www.musicforeveryone.org), so the Lancaster community can benefit from the music Gary loved. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 1PM to 2PM. Immediately following the Celebration of Gary's Life, a reception will be held at Tellus 360, 24 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Gary's page to leave a condolence, SnyderFuneralHome.com