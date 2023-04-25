Gary R. Speicher, 79 of Lancaster passed away on April 21, 2023 at his home. Born May 28, 1943, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ferne Weaver Speicher.
He attended J.P. McCaskey high school and was a member of the PA National Guard. He worked as a machinist at several manufacturing companies until his retirement. He enjoyed working with his brother and was an avid St Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Kathy Speicher and several cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Daniel D. Speicher. As per his request no services will be held.
A living tribute »