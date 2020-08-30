Gary R. Maxwell, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel and Lillian (Raebuck) Maxwell. Gary was the husband of Judy Grove with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage this past July 14th.
Gary was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. He retired from the former SICO Company, Mount Joy after more than 50 years of service. He helped develop the Donegal Midget Football program for which he received a Distinguished Service Award. Gary was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, a life member of Fire Department Mount Joy, and was an EMT with the former Mount Joy Ambulance.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy, are two children, Shawn Maxwell, husband of Barbara of Mount Joy and Stephanie Taylor, wife of Jeffrey of York. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Dylan, husband of Jessica, Connor, Ashley, Alexa, Paige, Hayley, and Jaden.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 S Market St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com