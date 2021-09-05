Gary R. Hoover, 80, of Ronks, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Roy and Arlene (Fisher) Hoover. Gary shared 59 years of marriage with his wife, Carol L. (Marley) Hoover.
A graduate of Lampeter High School, Gary completed two years at Lancaster Business School. He owned and operated Hoover's Towing, and he also did front end alignments, and landscaping and lawn mowing.
Gary could always be found in his flower and vegetable gardens, which he shared with friends and family. He enjoyed training his Brittany Spaniels to hunt game birds. An avid antique car enthusiast, Gary cherished his '59 Chevy and '72 Corvette. He also enjoyed meeting with his friends at the breakfast club. Gary formerly attended Calvary Monument Bible Church.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Gary is survived by two daughters, Lisa, wife of Brian Loop of Lititz, and Trace, wife of Charles Stuttler of Millersville; two granddaughters, Marley and Indi Loop of Lititz; and his brothers, Richard Hoover, husband of Shirley of Lancaster, and Wayne Hoover, husband of Angela of Strasburg.
Private graveside services and interment took take place in Calvary Monument Cemetery.
