Gary R. Chohany, 84, of Lancaster passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Syracuse, NY he was the son of the late Stephen D. and Hilda A. (Jones) Chohany. He was the loving husband of Myrtle E. (Bacon) Chohany with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage.
He worked as senior draftsman for many years with Structural Steel. Gary was faithful in his love for Jesus Christ and was a devoted member of the Millersville Bible Church. He enjoyed playing pickle ball, golf, badminton and was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons, Gary R. Chohany, Jr., husband of Cindy of Glen Rock, PA, David E. Chohany, Sr., husband of Robin of New Oxford, PA, Timothy P. Chohany husband of Susan of Omaha, NE; three grandchildren, David, Sonya, Calvin and three great-grandchildren, Khiley, Adrien and Trenton. He was preceded in death by son, Brian and brother, Stephen D. Chohany.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com