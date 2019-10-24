Gary R. Bell, 65, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Betty (Ament) Bell of Maytown and the late Ray Richard Bell. Gary was the husband of Kay Ann (Kauffman) Bell with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage this past June 23rd.
Gary graduated from Donegal High School class of 1972. He was employed by R.R. Donnelley for 47 years where he last worked as a pre-press coordinator. Gary was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay and mother, Betty are two daughters, Kristen Siler, wife of William of Mount Joy and Melinda Bell of Lancaster. Also surviving are two grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin Siler.
A funeral service honoring Gary's life will be held at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow a light luncheon at Mount Joy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com