Gary Pierce Funck

Gary P. Funck passed peacefully at home at the age of 73 after a valiant battle with brain cancer, on the 28th of May, 2021. Born in Mechanicsburg, PA Gary attended East Pennsboro High School, Class of 1965 and graduated from Millersville State College in 1969. He was the eldest son of the late Sterling and Luella (Pierce) Funck. He is survived by his loving wife, of almost 43 years, Jennifer (Rowley) and his four children Christian Funck and his wife Tricia, Laura Rineer and her husband Jeremiah, Barbara Book and her husband Steven and Adam Funck and his partner Yusif Akhund. Besides his wife and children, the lights of Gary's life were his five grandchildren, Kyle and Garrett Funck, Grace and Zachary Book and Madeline Rineer. Also surviving is his brother Steven Funck of Etters PA, husband to Jeanne, his niece Carol and nephews Edward and Scott.
For much of his career Gary worked with IDenticard Systems Inc for 25 years rising to Vice President of Domestic and International Sales. Upon his retirement he enjoyed working part time for Stadel Volvo.
Gary was an avid hunter conservationist and outdoorsman. He was a life member and served on the Boards of Blue Mountain Chapter of Safari Club International and the Eastern Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation. He loved working his hunting dogs, English Pointers, Winne and Penny in the pheasant fields with his children, grandchildren and cousin Michael Orehek. He also enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren whenever possible.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 with the receiving of guests at 10:00AM and service at 11:00 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA with a reception to follow. The service on Thursday will be livestreamed via the church website at highlandpc.org. Friends will be received by Gary's family also on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Highland from 6:00 to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Blue Mountain Chapter of Safari Club International, Attn: Mike McConahy, 1321 Swope Drive, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 (www.bmcsci.com) or Eastern Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation (www.ecwsf.org), Box 3216, Williamsport, PA 17701 in Gary Funck's honor. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com