Gary P. Maurer, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late Paul J. Maurer and Constance (Haus) Maurer. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. Maurer.
Gary attended J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked at Armstrong World Industries for 42 years and retired in 1995. He met Shirley while attending St. Andrew's United Church of Christ and the two were married for 54 years until her passing in 2008. Along with his wife and children, he enjoyed trips to the shore, Avalon, NJ, and Stone Harbor, NJ. He loved fishing, smoking a good cigar, watching the Philadelphia Eagles, political talk shows and local news, working on his yard, and walking his dogs.
He is survived by his sons, Mark K. Maurer, of Lancaster, PA, David K. Maurer (Barbara) of Mountville, PA, grandchildren, Paul J. Maurer (Nicole) of Lititz, PA, and Thomas L. Maurer of Lancaster, PA, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Nora, and Wyatt.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551. Casual dress requested.
The family would like to thank Lancaster General Hospital for their compassionate care during Gary's final days.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to the SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
