Gary M. Smigel, 71, of Lancaster died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.
Born in Peru, Illinois, he was the son of the late John P. and Jean Hauger Smigel. He was the husband of Mary Ousec Smigel. They were married for 41 years. Gary was a retired engineer for Johnson & Johnson in West Chester. Gary enjoyed golfing and the outdoors.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: sons, Stephen M. Smigel of Lancaster, Sean L. Smigel of Philadelphia; a daughter, Samantha J. wife of Gregg S. Bixler of Manheim; grandson, Cooper R. Bixler; brothers, John husband of Sue Smigel of Las Vegas, Greg husband of Lynne Smigel and Scot husband of Natalie Smigel, both of Peru, IL. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael T. Smigel and granddaughter, Piper M. Bixler. He will be greatly missed for his "easy going" ways and ability to make us laugh.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 6:30 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. FurmanFuneralHome.com
