Gary Lee White, 77, of Columbia passed away on November 7, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late William and Mary Mattson White and was a lifelong resident of this area.
Gary attended Eastern York High School and proudly served in the United States Army where he was a dental specialist. Following his service, he worked for Campbell Chain for over forty years where he extended every opportunity to advance his education.
Gary enjoyed traveling to Bethany Beach, DE, golfing, and bike riding. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them. Gary was a faithful member of LCBC in Manheim where he served as a chaplain.
Gary leaves behind his wife of fifty years Louise Smith of Columbia; three children, Tracey Grimaldi of Fords, NJ, Tammy, wife of Robnet Kerns of Raleigh, NC, Keith, husband of Lisa White of Wrightsville; seven grandchildren, Eric, Kolby, Samantha, Sydney, Kailey, Olivia, and Brooke; a sister, Sandra Deitrick of York; numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, William and Kenneth White, Shirley McLain, and Darlene Fox.
Services for Gary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LCBC Manheim Youth Ministries, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com