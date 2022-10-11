Gary Lee Rodgers, 75, of Lebanon, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6th, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Loretta J. (Black) and Howard W. Rodgers. He was the loving husband of the late Sandra R. "Sandy" (Morsch) Rodgers, with whom he shared over 37 years of marriage until her passing in 2017.
Gary attended Twin Valley High School and went on to join the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the 173 Airborne Brigade as a paratrooper. Upon returning home, Gary joined the carpenters union and completed his training and apprenticeship in Atlantic City, NJ. He was a skilled carpenter who was employed by Horst Construction Group for over 20 years before retiring as a project manager. Upon his retirement, Gary drove school buses for Conrad Weiser and Lebanon School Districts.
Gary was dedicated to faith and family. Over the years, Gary participated in many ministry groups with Liberty Baptist, Harvest Baptist, Wyebrook Baptist, and, most recently, Myerstown Christian Fellowship churches. He loved helping people grow in their faith and finding salvation in Christ.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Michele Golay, wife of Rob, Nadine Simmon, wife of Barry, two sons: Jared Rodgers, husband of Alexis, and Shane Rodgers, husband of Jenni, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Bart Rodgers, Donald Rodgers, Tracy Jones, Lisa Cogle, Bonnie Sites, Steven Rodgers, and Cindy Bushong and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Jeff Rodgers, Carol Rodgers, Paul Rodgers, and Hazel Brunken.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00-8:00pm at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00am at Myerstown Christian Fellowship, 59 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. Guests will be received starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522, where he will receive military honors.
Arrangements are in the care of Grose Funeral Home.
