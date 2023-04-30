Gary L. Spicer, 68 of Maytown, formerly of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Pleasant Acres where he had resided for the past 18 months. He was the husband of Kay Ridley Spicer with whom he was married 40 years. Born in Columbia he was the son of the late Thomas V. Spicer, Sr. and Phyllis Garner Renoll.
Gary graduated from Eastern High School in 1973 and served ten years in the U.S. Army reserves in the 1185th Transportation Terminal Unit and was a truck driver for 20 years at Turkey Hill Dairy. He was an avid Penn State, Phillies, Steelers fan as well as a supporter of Columbia High School sports teams. His two loves were coaching baseball and basketball, and his family, with whom he took to the beach repeatedly.
In addition to his wife are his children, Desiree Douglas; Monica Hostetter (Dean); Garrett Spicer; Kelly Spicer; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brothers, Thomas V. Spicer, Jr. (Sue); Mike Spicer (Brenda) and Scott Spicer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/pa