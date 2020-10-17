Gary L. Sollenberger, age 73, of Liberty, PA, formerly of New Holland, died from ALS on October 16, 2020 at his home. He was married for 45 years to his wife, Brenda (Stauffer) Sollenberger. Born on September 8, 1947 in New Holland, he was the son of Kathryne and Melvin Sollenberger. He was employed at the former Sperry New Holland for 36 years as an assembler. He was a member of Spring Garden Hunting Camp in Lycoming County and served as president for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Gary was an amateur naturalist, knowing the identity of most birds, flowers, insects, trees, butterflies, and moths. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam for 13 months.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sisters: Kathy Griesemer of Akron, Karen High of East Earl, and Susan DiAngelo of York.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
