Gary L. Smith, 73, of Palmyra passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Londonderry Village.
Born October 5, 1947 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Hibshman and Helen (Stickler) Smith, and also preceded in death by siblings Wilbur Smith, Elwood Smith, and Patricia Uhrich.
Retired from New Cumberland Army Depot, he was a member of Dove Christian Fellowship Church, Elizabethtown, and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed bottle collecting, the Phillies, and time spent with family.
Surviving are his son Clark Olson-Smith (Sara) of Davenport, Iowa; daughter Melanie Barrett (Greg) of Pittsburgh; sister Evelyn Strohm of Palmyra; grandchildren, Dylan and Taylor Barrett, Susannah and Amos Olson-Smith.
Private service and interment, with military honors, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dove Christian Fellowship Church, 842 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
