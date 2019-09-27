Gary L. Shenk, of Landisville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 66.
Gary was born on October 30, 1952 to Raymond and Elva Shenk and grew up with two brothers, Allen and Ron, in Mountville. He graduated from Hempfield High School, followed by Elizabethtown College, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Shenk, who would become his wife for the next 43 years.
He raised two sons, Ryan and Kyle, and welcomed into the family their wives, Kelly and Rachel, with open arms. He was a loving Pop Pop to his granddaughter, Zoe, and his granddogs, Nimbus and Stella.
Gary's life cannot be summed up by a list of places lived, jobs held, and schools attended. His true legacy is the deep and unwavering love that he felt for his family, and the force by which he was loved in return. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his sharp wit, and his universal ability to connect with anyone that he met.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lancaster Conservancy Gary's name.