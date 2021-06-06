Gary L. Peters, 79, of Denver, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Sharpe) Peters and the devoted companion to Carol L. Barney for 23 years.
Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran, stationed in Germany during early 1960s. He worked for Dart Container for 30 years, retiring in 2012. Prior, he had worked for many years at Pennsylvania Malleable. An avid outdoorsman, Gary loved deer hunting and fishing in the mountains and trips to Delaware and New Jersey for some saltwater fishing. He enjoyed antiques and classic cars, including his former Chevelle. Gary was a tinkerer, a get-your-hands-dirty kind of guy; he could fix anything, or at least try to. He was a savvy card player; Pinochle was a favorite. Gary loved being a grandfather, his grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
In addition to his companion, Gary is survived by two sons, Todd M. (Rachel) Peters of Ephrata and Toby W. (Heather) Peters of Newtown; three grandchildren, Mariah, Lily, and Clara; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Emma, and baby on the way; and a brother, M. Wayne (Barbara) Peters of Lititz.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604; www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. www.goodfuneral.com
