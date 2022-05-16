Gary L. Miller

Gary Lee Miller, 67 of Lititz, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Clarence and Helen Miller. He was the beloved husband to the late Gale Miller with whom he shared nearly 40 years of marriage, and was the light and love of his life.
Gary spent the last 30 years as owner/operator of Gold Rush Trailer Sales & Auto. He sold many trailers used by professional and hobbyist drag racers. He was also involved with custom trailers such as one used by Auntie Anne's Pretzels and another used to transport the Wright Brothers' first airplane named the "Vin Fiz."
Gary enjoyed watching auto racing and was involved with drag racing throughout most of his life. He was a board member of the Lanco Micro Midget Racing Club and spent many Saturday nights at the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway as an owner of a micro midget sprint car. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting at his family cabin in New York. Another unusual hobby was lawn mowing. He could often be found mowing his lawn or the fields by his cabin, only stopping when the mower ran out of gas.
Growing up on a farm, Gary learned the value of a hard work ethic, loyalty, and integrity. He was willing to help anyone in need and always knew the right person to call. Most of all, Gary loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially for social meals. He had "Miller stubbornness," humor, and generosity that his family and friends will miss greatly.
Gary is survived by his two children: Kip Miller (Erin) and Tara Miller (fianc David DeBardelaben); three brothers: Charles (Gladys), Glenn (Kathy), and Dennis (Joan); and one granddaughter, Baylee Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gale, and sisters Marion and Donna. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the friends and family who provided ongoing support to Gary these past years.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 19 beginning at 10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a visitation time to begin at 9 AM. Those desiring can send contributions in Gary's memory to Meals on Wheels America, www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org or Lanco Micro Midget Racing Club, PO Box 123, Stevens, PA 17578. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
