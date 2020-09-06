Gary L. Haller, 73, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late William F., Sr. and Goldie Mae (Moyer) Haller and was the husband of Linda M. (Zink) Haller with whomhe would have celebrated 17 years of marriage on September 20th.
He was a member of Mohler's Church of the Brethren and former pastor of the Ephrata Baptist Chapel.
Gary was a laborer for Sperry New Holland and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He was a terrific, loving and giving man. He was always willing to help those in need.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by four daughters, Tammy K. Barnum, Lori A., wife of Randy Simmons, Paula J., wife of Barry L. Martin, Cathy J., wife of Dennis Long; three step children, JoLynn, wife of Jeffrey Drexel, Theodore W. husband of Jan Haas, Corinna Haas; ten grandchildren; five step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; a brother, Barry, husband of Carol (Studenroth) Haller; a sister, Delores "Dolly," wife of Larry Fox and a sister-in-law, Shirley Haller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy (Reich) Haller; a son, Robert C. Haller; two brothers, Larry Haller, William F., Jr. Haller and a sister, Violet Snader.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
