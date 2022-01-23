Gary L. Gramm, age 70, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living. Gary was the loving husband of Cindy (Nagle) Gramm, with whom he would have shared 51 years of marriage this coming January. He was the son of the late Gerald and Helen (Gebhard) Gramm.
He attended Elizabethtown Grace Church.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He especially enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Tracey wife of Bruce Nies, a son, Jason husband of Andrea (Pierce) and a daughter, Heather wife of Tim Lookenbill, six grandchildren: Kira and Chase Nies, Hanna and Emily Gramm, Briona and Makayla Lookenbill, a sister, Patricia Spence wife of Steve, a brother, Gerald Gramm II husband of Barbara.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Gramm husband of Diana who is also deceased.
Services will be private and at the discretion of the family at Shenk’s Community Cemetery.
