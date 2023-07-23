Gary L. Good, 57, of Leola, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at UPMC-Lititz. Born in Ephrata, on May 28, 1966 he was a son of the late Earl W. and Doris J. (Eisenhower) Good.
Gary is survived by his step-mother, Charlotte M. Good of Ephrata, sister-in-law, Evelyn Good of Bethel, two nieces, Cassandra Walter and Amy Awad and one nephew, Kevin Good as well as multiple great-nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Eugene L. Good.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 10;00-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. all at the Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Inurnment private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to offset the funeral costs and may be directed to the Grose Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 265, Myerstown, PA 17067 or online at: www.grosefh.com