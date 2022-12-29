Gary L. Elslager, 77, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Reba E. Garber Elslager to whom he would have been married for 59 years on February 22, 2023. Gary was born in Columbia, son of the late Roy M. and Gertrude E. Koller Elslager.
He was a foundry person for ITT Grinnell Corp. for 43 years before his retirement in 2007. Gary attended Ironville United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting, street rods, going to the mountains in Potter County, NASCAR, horseshoes, and playing softball for the VFW in Mountville. Gary loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three daughters: Tiffany E. (Jake) Lonkowske; Tracy L. Elslager and Tammy L. (Bill) Breault. Four grandchildren: Billy (Amanda), Nic (Kelsey), Kolby (Malena) and Lauren. Five great-grandchildren: Gavin, Braxton, Koralyn, Declan and Blair. Two brothers: Melvin (Joni) Elslager and Ed (Dolores) Elslager. He was preceded in death by one half-brother: Donald Myers and siblings Roy Elslager, John "Buzz" Elslager, Robert Elslager and Joanne Elslager.
The Memorial Service will be held at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jared Stoltzfus, officiating. The Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ironville United Methodist Church or Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com