Gary L. Buckwalter, 87, died at Providence Place Assisted Living in Lancaster, PA on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born in Kittaning, PA, the son of Leslie P. and Kathryn Buckwalter.
Gary is survived by Mary, his wife of 64 years; two daughters, Aline Osborn and her husband Richard, and Denise Buckwalter and her husband David Orr; two grandsons, Noah Kuhn and Ethan Osborn, all of Lancaster.
Gary was preceded in death by a brother Paul and a sister Laura Abbott.
Gary graduated from Portage Joint High School in 1952, and Penn State University in 1956. He consequently studied for both his Master's and his doctorate at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Gary was awarded his PhD in Physics in 1966.
Gary was a veteran having served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962. For his last two years he was assigned to teach at the Naval Academy whereupon he was bit by the "teaching bug."
From Annapolis to Indiana, PA where he taught Physics at IUP for almost 30 years. He was nominated by his colleagues there and was subsequently awarded the honorarium of Professor Emeritus.
Warmer climates beckoned however and after taking early retirement Gary and his family moved to Daytona Beach, FL, where he found immediate employment at Daytona Beach College and taught Physics for the next ten years.
Gary had other interests, too. He was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, and a friend to all. He had a beautiful singing voice and knew all the words and almost all of the verses.
A celebration of Life will be held at a future date with his extended family.
