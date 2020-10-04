Gary L. Boose, 60, Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Paul Boose and the late Shirley Murr Boose. He had been employed as a truck driver for Conway Company.
Gary was an avid Eagles and NASCAR fan and truly enjoyed truck driving and traveling the roads.
He was preceded in death by his mother and also his wife Melissa Boose.
In addition to his father Gary is survived by his step-daughter Natasha Zook, his twin brother Jeffery Boose and brother Scott Boose, Lancaster, his two sisters; Deborah wife of Ellet Sapp, Frackville and Kim Henry, Willow Street, PA, also by nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.
