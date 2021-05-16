Gary L. Bishop, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Barbara and his son Scott by his side on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Gary and Barbara shared 55 wonderful years of marriage after meeting while working at the Liberty Street office of Armstrong World Industries.
Born in Pittsburgh to the late Carl and Lucille (Conti) Bishop, Gary graduated from Springdale High School in 1959, before completing his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Grove City College in 1963. Gary also served in the PA Air National Guard.
In the early 1970's, he and Barbara owned The Brown Jug in Landisville which was located where Hot Z Pizza is now.
A foundryman for most of his career, Gary worked as controller for the former Donegal Steel in Marietta, which became known as Penncast Corporation when he was owner and president. After retiring from Penncast, Gary drove cars for the Manheim Auto Auction. He then returned to the industry he loved as a part-time consultant for Effort Foundry in Bath, PA. He continued working for Effort until his passing. During his time as a foundryman, he actively served on various professional boards including, the Conestoga Foundrymen's Association, Pennsylvania Foundry Association, American Foundrymen's Association, and the Steel Foundry Association.
Gary's was a faithful parishioner and former Eucharistic Minster at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. He was a past board member of the Hempfield Jaycees, past member of the East Hempfield Township Planning Commission, past president of the Hempfield School District Board of Directors, a 31-year former board member of Hempfield Area Recreation Commission and was president of Treetops Homeowner's Association.
An avid golfer, Gary was a former member of Conestoga Country Club. Gary and Barbara enjoyed cruising the Chesapeake Bay in his favorite Chris-Craft cabin cruiser "The Barbara Ann", and taking land trips in their convertible.
He lived a full life with many blessings. He cherished his friends, he gave everything he could to meet his business and volunteer responsibilities, and he loved his family with his whole heart. There is no doubt his best times were shared with his children and grandchildren. He lived for attending or streaming their school presentations, games, concerts, shows, swim and cross country meets – whatever activities they were doing. Gary's grandchildren were the sparkle of his life. He was so proud of them, and he couldn't wait to tell their parents they were an "A plus, plus" whenever they visited.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, Gary is survived by their son, Scott A. Bishop, husband of Ellen (Rudy) of Landisville, their daughter, Suzanne E., wife of Jason Woody of Riverside, CT; and their four grandchildren, Lucy Bishop, Catherine Bishop, Sam Woody and George Woody.
Gary's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Hospice & Community Care, the doctors, physician assistants, entire nursing staff, especially the Orange Team, and volunteers at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. They also send sincere thanks to the cancer floor nursing staff at Lancaster General Hospital for the wonderful care given to him during his final days.
A Viewing will take place from 9:45-11 AM, followed by The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, LGH Health Foundation, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com